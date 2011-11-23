LONDON Nov 23 One of Germany's worst bond
sales since the launch of the euro prompted concerns the debt
crisis was even beginning to threaten Berlin on Wednesday, with
the Bundesbank forced to buy large amounts of the bonds to
ensure the auction did not fail.
The low yields offered on the 10-year paper deterred
investors from the auction, especially because of growing
concerns over the cost to Germany of the escalating crisis.
That meant the central bank had to pick up 39 percent of the
6 billion euros of debt Germany had hoped to sell to investors
after banks bought just 3.644 billion euros of the issue.
"It is a complete and utter disaster," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities in London.
"This does not bode well, it is the worst of uncovered
auctions that we've had this year and little wonder that the
Bund sold off on the back of it."
German Bund futures, the euro and European stocks fell after
the announcement of the auction results.
The country's debt agency said the shortfall in the sale
reflected worsening market nerves on European debt markets but
added it would sell back the retained amount to investors on
secondary debt markets and that Germany would not face a funding
bottleneck.
The results compared with an average retention by the
central bank of 17.83 percent at 10-year bond auctions in 2011.
Data from IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, showed this to be the
highest Bundesbank retention since at least July 1999.
(Reporting by William James)