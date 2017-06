LONDON Jan 27 German Bund futures reversed earlier gains to hit a session low on Friday after EU Commissioner Olli Rehn said a long-awaited deal on Greek bondholder writedowns was imminent, cooling safe-haven demand.

The Bund future fell to a session low of 138.52, down 17 ticks on the day, having earlier risen as high as 139.06.

Rehn said "we are very close" to a deal on Greece, signalling a deal would maybe come over the weekend, if not on Friday.