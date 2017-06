LONDON Feb 10 German Bund futures rallied sharply to hit a session high on Friday after the leader of Greece's far-right political party said he cannot back a recently-agreed bailout agreement needed to avoid a Greek default.

Bund futures rose by 132 ticks on the day to a high of 138.42, wiping out the previous two sessions' losses, and European equities extended falls to more than 1 percent on the day.