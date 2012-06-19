BRIEF-Titan Medical announces marketed offering of units
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
LONDON, June 19 German Bund futures sank to a session low on Tuesday, extending losses to more than 100 ticks on the day with traders citing flows out of German debt and into U.S. Treasuries.
"There has been a very big seller of Bunds versus Treasuries out of the U.S., real money (accounts). They have been doing it for the last half an hour or so," a trader said.
Bund futures fell to 141.57, down 107 ticks on the day, underperforming the equivalent Treasury futures contract . The gap between 10-year Bunds and higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries narrowed to 10 basis points.
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
* Friendswood Capital Corp files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJIIfT)