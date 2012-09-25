US STOCKS-Wall Street edges lower as Apple drags
* Apple slips after rating cut; top drag on all three indexes
LONDON, Sept 25 German Bund futures erased their earlier gains on Tuesday as the recent strong demand for safe haven assets cooled, with some traders citing profit-taking after a prolonged rise in prices.
"We're on our seventh up-day now so it's not surprising that we're coming up against some resistance. There's been a constant bid in Bunds and maybe now there's some profit taking," a trader said.
The December Bund contract last stood 2 ticks lower on the day at 140.38 having earlier risen as high as 140.95.
* JAPAN GOLD ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH A STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER