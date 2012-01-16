LONDON Jan 16 German Bund futures erased early gains on Monday after failing to break above the record high hit late last week when media reports first flagged the imminent downgrade of euro zone sovereign credit ratings.

Late on Friday, Standard and Poor's downgraded the ratings of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus by two notches and the standings of France, Austria, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch each. Germany's triple-A rating remained intact.

Bund futures hit a session low of 139.85, down 9 ticks on the day, having earlier risen as high as 140.16. On Friday, the contract hit a record high 140.23.