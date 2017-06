LONDON, April 11 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday after a German auction failed to receive bids worth the full amount on offer to investors.

The Bund future sank to a session low of 139.59, down 73 ticks on the day, from around 139.80 before the release of the auction results.

The launch of Germany's new 10-year bond drew bids worth 1.1 times the amount allocated to investors, with 23 percent of the issue retained.