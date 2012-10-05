LONDON Oct 5 German debt prices fell and
equities rose on Friday after the closely-followed U.S. non-farm
payrolls report showed a below-expectation unemployment rate and
contained upward revisions, pointing to a stronger labour
market.
While the headline figure for September was only marginally
better than forecasts, the unemployment rate came in lower than
expected and August's payroll figure was revised higher by
46,000 jobs.
German Bund futures fell to 140.93 versus 141.33
before the data release while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
equity index extended gains to hit a session high of 1,111.95,
up 1.1 percent on the day.
Sterling rose to a session high of $1.6208, against
$1.6185 immediately before the data.