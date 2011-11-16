LONDON Nov 16 The cost of insuring 5-year
Italian government debt against default narrowed on Wednesday on
expectations that a new government led by Prime Minister
designate Mario Monti would be announced later in the day.
The Europan Central Bank was also buying Ialian and Spanish
debt.
Five-year Italian CDS traded 16 basis points tighter on the
day at 571 bps, meaning it costs 571,000 euros to protect 10
million euros exposure of bonds. Spanish 5-year CDS was also
tighter on the day by 12 bps at 464 bps, while French 5-year CDS
came in by 6 bps to 225 bps.
Traders said ECB buying of Italian and Spanish paper had
helped to ease pressure on euro zone sovereign debt in earlier
trade.