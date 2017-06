LONDON Nov 17 The cost of insuring French and Spanish 5-year government debt against default rose to record highs on Thursday on fears that the debt crisis was deepening and spreading to the larger euro zone economies.

Spanish 5-year CDS rose 23 basis points on the day to 490 bps, meaning it costs 490,000 euros to insure 10 million euros of 5-year bonds. French 5-year CDS rose 9 bps on the day to a record high of 234 bps, while Italy 5-year CDS were 15 basis points wider at 589 bps. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)