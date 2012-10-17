LONDON Oct 17 The cost of insuring Spanish debt
against default fell to its lowest in over 14 months on
Wednesday after the country retained investment grade credit
rating, easing fears investors could be forced to dump its
bonds.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Spanish government
debt fell 39 basis points on the day to 283 bps, according to
data monitor Markit, after Moody's Investors Service affirmed
Spain's rating at Baa3 with a negative outlook. This means it
costs $283,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against
a Spanish default using a five-year CDS contract.
Equivalent Irish CDS fell 37 bps to 200 bps, the lowest in
2-1/2 years.