NEW YORK Oct 5 Bond speculators raised their
bullish bets on U.S. Treasuries futures earlier this week in
advance of Friday's payroll data, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Their expectations reflected the view that U.S. job growth
would fall short of expectations, boosting the likelihood of
more bond purchases from the Federal Reserve and inflation
staying muted. This scenario would increase the prices on
Treasuries futures.
But the September payrolls report released earlier Friday
came in stronger-than-expected with the jobless rate falling to
7.8 percent, the lowest since January 2009. The data sparked a
sell-off in bonds in the cash and futures market with benchmark
yields touching a three-week high.
Speculative long positions in 10-year Treasury futures rose
to 334,911 contracts on Oct 2, up 90,310 from a week earlier,
according to CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
Bullish bets that 30-year bond futures will rise increased
by 11,468 contracts to 53,200 on Tuesday.
Speculative bets on the Chicago Board of Trade's "ultra"
bond contracts rose to 42,834 contracts, up 927 from last week.
Bullish bets that five-year, T-note futures rose 45,364
contracts to 308,637 on Tuesday, the latest Commitments of
Traders data showed.
On the other hand, speculative long bets on two-year T-notes
dipped to 314,563, down 761 contracts from the prior week.