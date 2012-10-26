NEW YORK, Oct 26 Bond speculators scaled back their bullish bets on U.S. Treasuries futures early this week, even as worries about Spain and disappointing company earnings supported the bond market, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. On Friday, 10-year Treasury futures rose 21/32 in price to 132-18/32, their highest level in 1-1/2 weeks, while the yield on cash 10-year Treasury notes ended at 1.75 percent, the lowest level in a week and a half. Speculators' net long positions in 10-year Treasury futures fell to 79,296 contracts on Oct. 23 from 135,965 a week ago, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. Net speculative long bets on five-year T-note futures fell to 83,226 contracts from 103,716 last week, the data showed. Net speculative bets on 30-year bond futures flipped. There were 23,835 more speculative short positions in long T-bonds versus long positions on Tuesday. A week earlier, there were 3,219 more speculative longs in 30-year T-bonds than shorts. Net speculative bets on two-year T-notes also changed, with 5,546 more short positions than longs. A week ago, there were 46,170 more in longs than shorts. There was one exception to the overall reduction in speculative bullish positioning in T-bond futures in the latest week. Speculative net longs on the Chicago Board of Trade's "ultra" bond contracts grew to 6,456 contracts on Tuesday from 6,023 contracts last week, the data showed.