* Finnish, Dutch yield spreads over Bunds widen in Nov

* Move driven by short-term investors seeking liquid markets

* Long-term investors see it as buying opportunity

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 22 Long-term investors see a recent rise in the yield premium on Finnish and Dutch bonds over low-risk German Bunds as a buying opportunity as it reflects the small size of their debt markets rather than their financial health.

As the euro zone crisis has escalated in recent weeks, market players have ditched bonds issued by almost all sovereigns in the region, including the top-rated ones, in favour of German, UK and U.S. debt.

However, in the case of Finland and Netherlands, two of the economically strongest triple-A-rated countries, the selling reflects concerns over the thin liquidity of their debt markets, rather than the solvency fears that have hit Italy and Spain.

"There is no logic, no rhyme or reason to the movement other than the fact that people just want the liquidity of Germany," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.

Deeper markets offer better protection from a sharp reversal of prices because it is easier to limit any loss on a large trading position when bonds are changing hands in high volume.

While thin liquidity is a problem for banks that trade with a short-term view or other "hot money" players such as hedge funds, it is less so for long-term investors such as pension funds or insurance firms who usually prefer to hold bonds until they mature or close to that date.

They see the spread widening driven by short-term investors as an opportunity to buy bonds issued by countries whose debt levels are much lower than Germany's more cheaply than Bunds.

Finland's debt is less than half its economic output, compared with just over 60 percent in the Netherlands and over 80 percent in Germany. In nominal terms, Finland and the Netherlands have a combined debt of about a fifth as much as Germany.

The Dutch/German 10-year government bond yield spread doubled this month to hit its highest since early 2009 at 68 basis points. The equivalent Finnish spread also nearly doubled to 76 bps.

In the same period, French and Austrian spreads spiked to euro-era highs due to concerns over France's heavy exposure to indebted Italy and Austria's links with the battered central and eastern European financial systems.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Finnish, Dutch and French 10-yr yield spreads over Bunds

link.reuters.com/sas25s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"We view countries like the Netherlands and Finland as just as creditworthy as Germany," said Gerard Moerman, head of interest rates at Aegon Asset Management, who manages 20 billion euros of the firm's 250 billion euros of assets.

"The main difference is the depth and the liquidity of the market. For long-term investors we view these spread levels as attractive," said Moerman, whose clients have expressed concern about holding French debt recently.

Russell Silberston, who manages about $31 billion as head of global rates at Investec AM, said he would be looking to buy Finnish and Dutch bonds when the spreads over Bunds approached 80 basis points -- levels last seen at the height of the crisis caused by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Credit Agricole's Keeble said Finnish and Dutch spreads over Bunds could widen further this year as liquidity dries up during the winter holidays, which could mean it could be more profitable to wait a few more weeks for better levels.

"No-one would be punished for having Germany on their balance sheet at the end of the year," he said. "You have to get to the 31 of December and close your books before thinking at those bonds more in terms of value." (Graphic and editing by Nigel Stephenson)