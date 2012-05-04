* Pressure on Dutch bonds seen temporary
* Recent yield rises not symptom of systemic risk
* close trading pattern with Germany set to resume
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 4 Dutch government bonds are likely
to resume trading like safe-haven German benchmarks, with a
recent spike in yields over fears the Netherlands was
backsliding on pledges of fiscal rectitude seen as a temporary
blip.
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Dutch bonds
rather than German Bunds soared last
month as political parties scrambled to reach a budget deal
after disagreement on the matter toppled the government.
This raised fears that triple-A rated Dutch bonds could be
cast out of the diminishing class of low-risk euro zone debt -
known as the core - into the so-called periphery with the likes
of highly-indebted Spain and Italy.
However, a deal on a 2013 budget last week saw Dutch yields
fall and analysts said the bonds would gradually resume trading
in line with German paper as long as political and fiscal
worries were kept in check.
"The Dutch bond moves showed how sensitive financial markets
are to any kind of fiscal news from anywhere at the moment, and
those concerns are not restricted to the periphery," said
Laurence Mutkin, Morgan Stanley's global head of rates.
"The Netherlands has demonstrated that you can have
idiosyncratic risk around things like your own budget and
government, but that isn't the same as saying it shares a
systemic risk with the peripheral countries."
The 90-day rolling correlation between German and Dutch
bonds, measure of how closely they move in sync with each other,
has decreased to 0.64 since the beginning of March from a range
of between 0.9 and 0.98 -- a very strong positive relationship
-- in the previous 18 months.
The 30-day correlation is even more dramatic, falling to
0.2.
"The Netherlands is really in the semi-core grouping," said
Eric Wand, Lloyds Bank rate strategist.
"Holland will get the political and fiscal things sorted
out, there doesn't seem any real appetite to shoot themselves in
the foot...but Austria and Finland may be more to your liking at
the moment."
Austrian, Finnish and Dutch bonds have typically been seen
as alternatives to German paper, top-rated but offering a higher
return.
At the same time as the Dutch bond correlation with Bunds
has collapsed, it has increased with French bonds, whose own
typical strong relationship with Germany has broken down, again
on the back of fiscal concerns.
Although still relatively low, the rolling 30-day
correlation of Dutch bonds with French bonds has risen from
minus 0.1 to 0.35 since mid-March and turned positive with
Spanish debt. But analysts stressed that while the Netherlands
has its problems, it was still a very long way from being viewed
as one of the euro zone's peripheral credits.
"We think the Netherlands still has low sensitivity to
systemic spread moves," said Morgan Stanley's Mutkin, referring
to the broad-based rise in yields in countries such as Spain and
Italy when fears over the euro zone debt crisis escalate.
If that is the case the correlation with German bonds should
strengthen again in coming weeks, although it may stop short of
reaching its previous strength.
"In this environment (the Netherlands) would underperform
Germany if there's another blow up and given it has political
and fiscal uncertainties, it could also underperform countries
like Austria and Finland," Wand said.
Either way, with the Netherlands 2012 funding target a
relatively modest 60 billion euros, of which it has completed 50
percent already, according to Reuters data, there are unlikely
to be many fears about its ability to issue debt.
"They've got the demand from local funds and Belgium has
proven you don't need a government in place to sort your fiscal
life out," Wand added.