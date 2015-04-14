BRIEF-CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of Bombardier Executive Chairman Beaudoin
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Plunging interest rates across Europe allowed the Netherlands to borrow money over five years at negative yields for the first time on Tuesday, as it raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion) at a yield of -0.094 percent in a Dutch State Loan auction.
The negative yield, which in effect means lenders are paying the Dutch state to hold their money, comes as Dutch central bank warned that low interest rates in Europe posed a risk to insurers' solvency and financial stability as a whole.
Yields on Dutch bonds have been in negative territory for some time, with the yield on a three-year DSL reopened on March 10 coming in at -0.129 percent.
German six-month bonds sold on Monday at a yield of -0.277 percent. ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch/Jeremy Gaunt)
TOKYO, May 10 Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising Japanese equities but not straying far from their recent ranges.