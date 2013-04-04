LONDON, April 4 German government bond and euro
zone interest rate futures extended gains on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said monetary
policy would remain accommodative.
The Bund future rose as much as 47 ticks on the day
to a session high of 145.99 with market participants saying the
comments laid down the ground for a cut in coming months.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan European shares
extended losses as Draghi spoke, trading down 0.3 percent at
1,189.32.
Euribor futures rose across the curve. The
September 2013 contract was up 3 basis points at 99.785 having
stood flat on the day before the news conference.