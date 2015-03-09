* ECB begins trillion-euro bond-buying programme
* Many domestic holders unlikely to sell, foreigners also
chary
* QE process may distort segments of government bond markets
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 9 Hoarders of euro zone debt could
frustrate the European Central Bank's plans to buy a trillion
euros of mostly government bonds over the next 18 months,
starting on Monday, to revive the bloc's economy.
Seeking to soothe concerns the central bank might struggle to
meet its 60 billion euros a month spending target, ECB President
Mario Draghi argued last week that sellers would be found among
foreign investors that hold about half the region's debt.
Overseas investors should be the most willing to sell as
printing euros is likely to weaken the single currency, reducing
the value of their holdings in their own currencies.
But, aware of the problems the ECB faces in finding domestic
sellers, some see an advantage in holding onto their bonds.
Their reluctance to sell could mean the scheme risks distorting
segments of the sovereign borrowing markets.
Robin Marshall, director of fixed income at investment firm
Smith & Williamson in London, says he is "in no hurry" to sell.
"Why would you sell if you are aware of these difficulties
with domestic sellers? The prospects of squeezing more gain out
of it will make you more reluctant to sell also.
"I'm not sure he's got this right," Marshall said, referring
to Draghi.
With official interest rates forecast to rise in the United
States and Britain in the next 12 months, overseas investors may
also be wary of switching into those markets just as yields
start to rise and bond prices to weaken.
Such hesitance could force the ECB to pay above-market
prices for the bonds and push yields significantly lower,
leading to market distortions.
Investors from within the euro zone who are holding onto
their paper include banks, which use short-dated bonds as a
liquidity buffer because these are the only assets for which
regulators do not require cash to be set aside as a precaution.
Pension funds and insurers may choose to retain their long-dated
bonds because regulators push them to hold assets that match
their liabilities.
The ECB and national central banks of euro zone countries,
together known as the Eurosystem, began buying bonds on Monday
to start the long-awaited quantitative easing scheme.
Barclays strategists estimate the ECB's programme will
include 850 billion euros of government bonds, compared with net
debt issuance by national treasuries of 290 billion euros this
year. The Eurosystem is also buying smaller amounts of corporate
debt, including asset backed securities and covered bonds.
"IT'S ALL A PUZZLE"
Hedge funds and other asset managers, especially those based
abroad will naturally be more willing to sell. But they know
they can drive a hard bargain.
Foreigners might hold half of the market but that is
unlikely to be true for each individual bond, some of which may
be mostly in the hands of euro zone-based investors.
The ECB could not immediately provide a geographical
breakdown of euro zone bondholders.
As long as that uncertainty persists, the ECB will have to
be very convincing in its bids for bonds.
"Different bonds have different sellers. It's always a
puzzle. I don't think anybody has a clear clue on who exactly is
going to be selling," said Marchel Alexandrovich, European
economist at Jefferies.
"It's all guesswork ... and the ECB is in that situation as
well. They might have to pay up."
For instance, it is likely to be harder for the ECB to buy
Italian and Spanish bonds than German and French paper.
Around two thirds of Italian and Spanish debt is held by
domestic investors. The rest is held by non-residents, though
that may include banks or pension funds based in the euro zone.
More than 60 percent of German and French debt is held by
non-residents.
"If we start with this very high share of domestic holdings
for Italian and Spanish debt it means that these debts should be
more resilient than German and French debt," said Cyril Regnat,
fixed income strategist at Natixis.
The ECB's decision not to buy bonds yielding less than its
minus 0.2 percent deposit rate might make it easier to convince
investors to sell. But it does not fully eliminate the
complexity of the task.
The ECB could face a major headache if it finds it harder to
buy one particular bond compared with another from the same
country but with a shorter maturity.
If the ECB needs to make that purchase to meet the target,
its bid might temporarily push the yield on the longer-dated
bond below the shorter-dated one -- an anomaly which could be
exploited by investors looking for arbitrage opportunities.
"You are going to get weird dislocations in the market,"
Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"I think it's a question of 'we'll see how it goes'. What
more can they do? You can't plan everything."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)