By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 30 If the European Central Bank
decides to extend its asset-purchase programme in response to
global growth risks and flatlining inflation, it could hit its
self-imposed limits on bond ownership in several countries
within a year.
Analysts say this would happen first in Portugal and
Finland, followed closely by the most important euro zone
member, Germany.
The limits on individual bond holdings, set by the ECB to
avoid becoming mired in any future debt restructurings, were
raised for most government bonds to 33 percent from 25 percent
earlier this month.
Other factors defining how long the ECB could extend QE
include a ban on holding more than a third of any country's
government debt and the fact that bonds must be bought in
proportion to each country's contribution to the ECB's capital.
If the ECB hits those limits in Germany, it could, in
theory, buy other low-risk German assets such as corporate debt
or government agency debt.
And if even more easing were necessary, analysts say the ECB
would simply scrap the limits on the German assets it can buy.
But would the ECB take a similar decision in junk-rated
Portugal, or would it simply leave a country it has publicly
praised for its economic reforms out of a stimulus programme?
If Portugal, which had to be bailed out in 2011 needs to
restructure its still onerous debt in the foreseeable future,
the ECB would find it hard to avoid any losses if it held more
than a third of its debt.
"The limits are important. The higher the share of the
market you own the more problematic it becomes to engineer a
restructuring if needed down the line," said Luca Cazzulani,
rate strategist at UniCredit, who estimates the limit would be
reached in Portugal as soon as the current trillion-euro QE
programme ends in September 2016.
"This is the trade-off, but I don't know where they would
put themselves in this trade-off."
CREDIBILITY
Working out how long extended QE might last is difficult.
Analysts must make assumptions on the future price of the bonds
and the pace of government debt issuance, among others. Bonds
from Italy, Spain or Portugal that the ECB bought at the height
of the crisis under a previous scheme called the Securities
Markets Programme (SMP), which count toward the totals, further
complicates the picture.
Cazzulani, who does not include future debt issuance in his
estimates, says the ECB could buy German debt for seven more
months at today's 60 billion euros per month pace after the
current scheme ends.
Citi strategists, who assume no change in the pace of debt
issuance but do not include SMP purchases, say extended QE would
first run into ECB limit in Finland, then in Germany, at around
the same time in October 2017.
That may seem as a long way off, but ratings agency Standard
& Poor's has said it expects QE to reach 2.4 trillion and be
extended to mid-2018.
If the limit were reached in Finland or Portugal, "they
would fudge it", says Harvinder Sian, global head of G10 rates
strategy at Citi. "These countries are not systemically
important."
In practice, they would probably slow down bond purchases in
these countries before the limit was reached.
In the end, discussion of limits on QE, which risk leaving
the ECB without ammunition, may be academic.
"If the ECB wants to do it, they will do it and ignore any
of the previous limits they previously imposed on themselves,"
said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income strategist at SEB.
"If they feel it really is economically necessary to expand
QE they will not back off just because it would violate 25 or 33
percent buying restrictions. That could be the maximum loss of
credibility they could impose on themselves."
