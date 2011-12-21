BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable
LONDON Dec 21 The European Central Bank was buying Italian bonds in the secondary market after yields rose following a tender of three-year funds earlier in the session, traders said.
Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields were last 17 basis points higher at 6.80 percent, off session highs of 6.92 percent.
Equivalent Spanish yields were 18 basis points higher at 5.31 percent, with the ECB said to be asking for prices.
Market players had been booking profits after the tender, cashing in on a sharp rally - particularly in Spanish bonds - over the last week and a half as doubts grew the low-cost three-year funds would be used to buy higher-yielding peripheral bonds.
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.