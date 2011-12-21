LONDON Dec 21 The European Central Bank was buying Italian bonds in the secondary market after yields rose following a tender of three-year funds earlier in the session, traders said.

Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields were last 17 basis points higher at 6.80 percent, off session highs of 6.92 percent.

Equivalent Spanish yields were 18 basis points higher at 5.31 percent, with the ECB said to be asking for prices.

Market players had been booking profits after the tender, cashing in on a sharp rally - particularly in Spanish bonds - over the last week and a half as doubts grew the low-cost three-year funds would be used to buy higher-yielding peripheral bonds.