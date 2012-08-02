LONDON Aug 2 Spanish and Italian bond prices briefly rose while German Bund futures hit the day's lows on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB may carry out open market operations to protect the euro.

European shares also extended gains before quickly turning negative and sterling fell back from a session high of $1.5680 .

Spanish 10-year yields fell as low as 6.65 percent after Draghi's initial comments before reversing to last trade at 6.68 percent with equivalent Italian yields last at 5.84 percent, after touching a low of 6.07 percent .

Safe-haven German Bund futures were last 39 ticks up at 143.88, off a low of 142.83.