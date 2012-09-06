LONDON, Sept 6 The euro rose to a two-month high, European equities trimmed gains and German bond prices briefly fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left its main refinancing rate on hold at 0.75 percent.

The euro rose to $1.2652 from around $1.2615 before the decision. The single currency also climbed against the yen to a two-month high of 99.299 yen.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index trimmed gains and was up 0.6 percent at 1,086.18, having traded as high as 1089.99 earlier in the day.

Bund futures sold off by around 15 ticks, but quickly recouped the losses to stand unchanged at 140.98, down 42 ticks on the day.