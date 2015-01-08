* Investors see only one optimal QE option: ECB buys govt
bonds
* National central bank purchases evokes euro zone
fragmentation
* AAA-only bond purchases limit size and impact of QE
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 8 The ECB is considering three main
options for pumping money into the struggling euro zone economy
but two of them could hurt confidence in the bloc's most
indebted states, defeating the object of the exercise.
With euro zone consumer prices falling in December, for
financial markets it's no longer a question of whether the
European Central Bank will act to boost economic growth and ward
off a deflationary spiral, but when.
President Mario Draghi may announce an ECB programme of
buying government bonds, using newly printed money intended to
flood the wider economy, as soon as the Governing Council's next
policy meeting on Jan. 22.
The main scenario for markets is that the ECB will join its
U.S., Japanese and British peers in launching quantitative
easing (QE) by buying government bonds in amounts proportionate
to each euro zone state's shareholding in the bank.
But objections from the Germany's Bundesbank to the ECB
taking on sovereign credit risk have raised two compromise
solutions, as suggested by recent comments from ECB chief
economist Peter Praet.
Option two is that national central banks buy the debt of
their own governments, so the risk remains with the country in
question. The third is the ECB buys only triple-A rated bonds,
hoping that investors would turn to the lower-rated debt of
weaker euro zone government which, while riskier, offers a
better return.
However, economists believe the second and third options
could backfire. If the ECB were unwilling to take on the risk of
holding Greek, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese debt, private
investors might ask themselves why they should do it.
The main scenario preferred by investors appears most in
keeping with the solidarity principles of European monetary
union. If the ECB had to take losses on the bonds of a member
state which could not repay its debt, the central bank would
have to be recapitalised by all 19 euro zone governments.
Private investors would also suffer losses in any debt
write-off but at least the pain would be shared. By contrast,
options two and three would not spread risk across the union;
investors could therefore seek a premium on lower-rated bonds,
pushing up yields for the governments of the very countries that
need lower borrowing costs most.
"It seems like a step away from the whole notion of monetary
union," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager at Aberdeen
Asset Management, a firm with over 400 billion euros of assets.
"Secondly, it is a pretty explicit acknowledgement of the
credit risk that the ECB doesn't want to have on the balance
sheet and that is a signal that they don't want to send."
COMPROMISE
Government borrowing costs set the standard for the interest
rates that businesses and consumers pay for funds, and QE aims
to deliver an economic boost by bringing them down. But under
options two and three, they might even rise in the euro zone's
"peripheral" economies which are struggling to grow and
suffering from high unemployment.
"If central banks cannot agree on risk sharing and they are
reminding the market of the risk, then it's not getting the same
bang for the buck in terms of how much sentiment improves as
they would get with the first option," said Michael
Krautzberger, head of European bonds at BlackRock, the world's
largest money manager.
Krautzberger said he would have a "less constructive"
attitude to peripheral bonds if the ECB rejected the main
scenario. He said he would prefer that the ECB compromised on
the size of the programme rather than dropping this option.
Option three is seen as the worst, one which some investors
believe might even lead to a sell-off in peripheral bonds.
The potential size of the programme is limited from the
start. RBS calculations show triple-A rated debt amounts to 3.3
trillion euros of the 7 trillion euro zone market.
In the euro zone, Germany alone still has the top rating
from all credit agencies although Austria, Finland, Luxemburg
and the Netherlands have a triple-A rating from at least one
agency. France is now top rated by only the small DBRS agency,
but this should be enough for the ECB to buy its debt.
About half the top-rated bonds already offer yields of less
than 10 basis points or even negative returns, so it is unlikely
that they would fall much further, limiting the market impact
per euro printed by the ECB.
DRAGHI'S PROMISE
However, RBS senior European economist Richard Barwell said
markets might accept a compromise that falls short of the main
scenario, provided the ECB could make clear that limits to the
size and scope of purchases were not permanent.
But the ECB's reluctance to take on peripheral debt could be
seen as breaking Draghi's promise at the height of the euro zone
crisis in 2012 to do whatever it takes to save the common
currency.
"It depends if you think it is the end of the road," said
Darren Williams, European economist at AllianceBernstein.
"The experience of the past couple of years shows ... that if
the ECB needs to do more, then it will do more."
