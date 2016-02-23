* ECB seen hitting bond limits in Germany, Finland, Portugal
* Could hurt mission to boost euro zone growth, lift
inflation
* Limits imposed to stop entanglement in any restructuring
* Rule on not buying bonds yielding less than depo rate may
go
By Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Feb 23 The European Central Bank could
run out of government bonds to buy within a year if it does not
relax its own restrictions on purchases, dealing a blow to its
mission to boost growth in the euro zone and lift inflation.
The central bank may have to consider measures such as
scrapping its ban on buying bonds yielding less than its deposit
rate or even extending the scheme to include corporate debt,
particularly if it increases the size of the 60 billion euros
($66 billion) a month programme, as some analysts expect.
Otherwise it risks running out of the bonds it can buy from
some countries, including Germany - Europe's biggest economy and
the euro zone's lowest-risk borrower.
The quantitative easing (QE) scheme, launched in March last
year, is restricted by several rules aimed at limiting its
risks: as well as the yield limit, the ECB cannot hold more than
a third of any country's debt or of any specific bond issue. It
also can only buy bonds in proportion to each country's
contribution to the ECB's capital, the so-called capital key.
The ECB is widely expected to cut its deposit rate by 10
basis points to -0.4 percent on March 10 and economists polled
by Reuters say the size of the bond-buying scheme could also be
extended by 10-30 billion euros a month.
ABN Amro said if monthly purchases were increased to 70
billion euros, the 33 percent country debt limit would be
reached in Germany and Finland before the programme ends in
March 2017. In Portugal, the limit will almost be reached.
Its calculations are based on an assumption of no change in
yields. If yields rise, the pool of eligible bonds increases.
UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said: "The shortage
of bonds is most relevant for (German) Bunds and you have to
find a solution. Otherwise the programme will run into
problems."
RATE FLOOR
The ECB could scrap the limits on the proportion of a
country's bonds it can buy - but such a move could be
contentious among some euro zone states and officials where
countries such as Portugal, which was bailed out in 2011, are
involved.
If Lisbon needed to restructure its onerous debt pile in the
future, the ECB would find it hard to avoid any losses if it
held more than a third of its debt.
Any changes to the capital key rule could also face
opposition from some euro zone states and officials as it could
lead to the ECB shifting more to buying bonds from countries
with higher debt levels.
A more likely possibility, say some analysts and
policymakers, is for the ECB to drop the limit on buying bonds
yielding less than the deposit rate.
The would increase the pool of eligible assets by hundreds
of billions of euros. It would, however, expose the ECB to
higher potential losses.
The ECB has said it will review and possibly reconsider its
monetary stance in March but that no specific measures or
instruments have so far been discussed. It said work would be
done to make the full range of policy options available to the
Governing Council, if necessary.
Kim Liu, senior fixed income strategist at ABN Amro, said
that even if the ECB did not raise its monthly purchases, it was
likely to hit its self-imposed limits in Germany within a year.
"This is the reason why we think the ECB will need to resort
to more drastic measures, like removing the deposit rate floor
for purchases," he said.
About 600 billion euros worth of bonds are trading below the
current deposit rate of -0.3 percent across the euro zone,
according to Liu.
CORPORATE DEBT?
ECB President Mario Draghi has indicated that the
bond-buying scheme could continue after March 2017 if the
central bank had not reached it target of bringing euro zone
inflation to near 2 percent. Inflation is currently running at
about zero.
Assuming the ECB continues with the monthly purchases of 60
billion euros, DZ Bank analyst Hendrik Lodde said the ECB could
hit its self-imposed limits on bond buying in Germany around
mid-2017 and a little earlier in Portugal.
Another possibility to avoid hitting such limits is
expanding the debt maturity range. The ECB currently buys bonds
with a maturity of between two and 30 years. If they included
bonds with a one-year maturity, that could also increase the
available pool of assets.
Another way to expand QE without immediately threatening the
ECB's limits could be through purchases of corporate bonds - and
some funds appear to be positioning for this already.
Eric Vanraes, fixed income portfolio manager at EI Sturdza
Investment Funds, said an expectation that the ECB would need to
expand the assets it holds is a reason why his fund has
increased exposure to the bonds of government-owned companies
that might be included under an expanded QE programme.
These include Gas Networks Ireland and France's Aeroports de
Paris.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Editing by Pravin Char)