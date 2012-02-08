LONDON Feb 8 The euro zone rescue fund anticipates it will play a significant role in steps to set Greece's debt back on a sustainable path and provide more bailout funding, the fund's deputy CEO Christophe Frankel said on Wednesday.

"We are now waiting for the PSI (Private Sector Involvement)and new programme for Greece to be finalised. The EFSF will probably play a significant role in both," said Frankel, deputy chief executive officer at the European Financial Stability Facility.