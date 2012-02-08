Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
LONDON Feb 8 The euro zone rescue fund anticipates it will play a significant role in steps to set Greece's debt back on a sustainable path and provide more bailout funding, the fund's deputy CEO Christophe Frankel said on Wednesday.
"We are now waiting for the PSI (Private Sector Involvement)and new programme for Greece to be finalised. The EFSF will probably play a significant role in both," said Frankel, deputy chief executive officer at the European Financial Stability Facility.
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
June 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest Previous day Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.200 110.33 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3842 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.121 30.108 -0.04 Korean