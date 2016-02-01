LONDON Feb 1 Flows into exchange traded funds
with exposure to fixed income markets are at record highs, a
boost to thinning market activity but one that some fear could
become a source of volatility.
With bond market trading squeezed by central bank buying and
tighter regulation straining banks' market-making capabilities,
ETFs -- baskets of securities that can be easily acquired on an
exchange -- are thriving.
Provider BlackRock estimates assets in European fixed-income
ETFs have grown by 2.4 times since 2009 and that global fixed
income ETF assets may top $2 trillion by 2025. That would make
them roughly the same size as Italy's sovereign debt market.
The market is still in its infancy. Assets under management
in ETFs with exposure to European government and corporate bonds
are worth roughly 56 billion euros ($61 billion), up from about
26 billion five years ago, according to Markit data.
"There has been a wave of flows into bond ETFs," said Lydia
Vitalis, who manages relationships with asset managers for
Greenwich Associates. "You have a lot of liquidity locked up in
ETFs and you're going to see ETFs having a growing influence on
the market place."
That influence comes with risks which some market watchers,
including the Bank for International Settlements, say are
contributing to a "liquidity illusion".
Liquidity, the ability to quickly execute large transactions
at a low cost and with a limited impact on prices, has become a
major concern in bond markets since central bank buying and
regulation have weighed on activity.
ETFs trade on stock exchanges and are popular with asset
managers. They combine liquid and less liquid assets, making it
easier and less risky to gain exposure to the latter.
But because ETFs tend to trade in line with cash bond
markets they could turn into a source of volatility if investors
seek to exit their positions simultaneously, especially in
corporate debt. Greater reluctance from banks to engage in
market-making could result in fewer willing buyers when the tide
goes out, exacerbating downward price moves.
"There is a problem of phantom liquidity," said Rabobank's
head of rate strategy, Richard McGuire.
Challenging liquidity conditions partly explain why ETFs
have gained favour with bond investors.
"Thinning bond market liquidity has helped drive
institutional demand for ETFs," said Brett Pybus, head of
iShares EMEA fixed income strategy at BlackRock. "The trading of
individual bonds is becoming harder, so we're increasingly
seeing investors who focus on this space starting to look at
ETFs as another tool to complement what they are doing," he
said.
A report last week from financial services data firm
Greenwich Associates said demand for bond ETFs is strong among
institutional investors in Europe, with six in 10 ETF investors
using them to access bond markets.
Vanguard, another big ETF provider, says ETF liquidity has
little impact on underlying bond market liquidity because buyers
and sellers on the exchange can offset each other's
transactions.
SHIFT
Still, growth in ETFs marks a shift in the liquidity risk
from banks acting as market makers to asset managers, who may be
better placed to take it on.
"If a bank gets its risk model wrong, that can have wider
implications but even if the biggest bond ETF index in the world
suspended its redemptions that's not going to stop people
getting money out of a cash point," said David Amplett-Lewis, a
portfolio manager at investment firm Smith and Williamson.
However, he says, as ETFs' influence grows, their potential
impact on the market needs watching.
"ETFs are not inherently risk dangerous, but in an
environment of declining liquidity, as very large owners of
bonds, ETF providers need to be open about concentration where
it exists, and cognizant of the potential effects on orderly
markets in the context of their investors' expectations," said
Amplett-Lewis.
(Graphic by Gustavo Cabrera Cervantes; Editing by Nigel
Stephenson and Toby Chopra)