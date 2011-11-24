LONDON Nov 24 The euro zone's raging debt
crisis is pushing policymakers to consider to issuing a common
bond underwritten by all members of the currency bloc -- but
what would the yield be on such a bond?
Somewhere between 5 and 6 percent for 10-year debt,
according to Reuters calculations.
That would be well above Germany's current 2 percent
borrowing cost and higher than the 4 percent yield
investors currently demand to hold bonds issued by the euro zone
bailout fund.
However, if the existence of a common bond relieved the
extremely elevated stress levels in the debt market and revived
investor confidence in the shared currency, the yield on
jointly-issued debt could be much lower.
By taking the current rates on all euro zone countries' debt
and weighting them according to each state's economic output,
the analysis shows a bond with joint liability would trade at 5
percent.
A similar calculation weighted by a country's gross debt
gives a yield of 5.8 percent -- almost 4 percent higher than
that on Germany's benchmark Bunds.
Although Germany fiercely resists the idea of joint issuance
and higher borrowing costs, the idea is gathering pace elsewhere
as an integral part of a long-term debt crisis solution.
On Wednesday the European Commission was seen as paving the
way towards a common euro zone bond by proposing new laws that
would grant intrusive powers into national budgets and tight
rules on states' borrowing levels.
(Graphic by Scott Barber; Writing by William James; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)