LONDON Oct 16 Greek 10-year bond yields rose by one percentage point on Thursday, on mounting worries over the likelihood of early elections next year and a risky plan to leave the bailout programme a year ahead of time.

Ten-year Greek yields last stood at 8.86 percent. Yields for the three- and five-year bonds rose above 7 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Urquhart)