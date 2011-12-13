LONDON Italian bond yields rose on Tuesday as markets fretted over the risk of sovereign rating downgrades across the euro zone after steps towards fiscal integration failed to ease the debt crisis in the short term.

Spanish bonds also underperformed relative to German debt as riskier assets suffered due to the risk that rating agency Standard and Poor's could act on its warning over the region's debt ratings.

Measures to strengthen budget discipline agreed at a European Union summit last week were not seen as sufficient to ease immediate market worries over sovereign debt -- something only a huge financial backstop provided by the European Central Bank was seen likely to achieve.

"People are picking holes in the summit... it hasn't done anything major and we're looking out for some sort of ratings action sooner rather than later," a trader said.

Peripheral debt was likely to remain under pressure in the near term but reluctance to trade into the year-end and persistent ECB bond-buying intervention could delay any major sell-off, he added.

Italy's 10-year yield rose 16 basis points on the day to 6.76 percent while the Spanish equivalent was 11 bps higher at 5.92 percent.

Bund futures edged up six ticks to 136.60, extending large gains made on Monday. Technical charts showed a break above Friday's high of 137.12 would open the door for fresh rises, possibly testing the 139.58 high set in mid-November, said Futurestechs analyst Clive Lambert.

A survey of German analysts and investors was expected to show worsening sentiment in the euro zone. The ZEW index was expected to fall to -56.5 in December from November's reading of -55.2.

RATINGS THREAT

Analysts said further ratings downgrades were being priced into the market after Standard and Poor's warned last week that the ratings of 15 euro zone countries could be cut if leaders failed to strike a deal on how to solve the debt crisis.

Nevertheless, the impact of any cuts would vary across the region, with France seen likely to suffer if it loses its triple-A status -- a move that would also threaten the rating of the region's bailout fund.

"A lot is priced in... maybe for France we could see further widening but the biggest effect will be for supranationals like the EFSF. If (the EFSF) loses its triple-A rating it could have some trouble to find investors," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

The impact on German debt, however, may only be muted with investor demand for low-risk assets likely to remain strong, Giansanti said, drawing comparison with the limited effect of a rating downgrade for U.S. Treasuries.

Later in the day, the European Financial Stability Facility bailout fund will sell three-month bills at its first auction in a programme of short-term debt issuance designed to increase funding flexibility.

Analysts expected the sale to draw solid demand, with early grey market prices indicating a yield of around 0.3 percent. Concerns about the future structure of the rescue fund had caused the previous EFSF bond issue to struggle, but the short-term paper was not seen suffering from the same problems.

Debt sales will be a focus for the market with Spanish, Greek and Belgian bill auctions also due ahead of more testing longer-term bond issues from Italy and Spain later in the week.