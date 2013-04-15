Latvia's lats and euro banknotes are seen in this illustration picture in Riga March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

LONDON Government bonds across the euro zone held broadly steady on Monday as expectations that the world's major central banks would keep easing monetary policy offset concerns the region's debt problems were again deteriorating.

German Bunds could resume a recent rally if inflation data and the ZEW economic sentiment indicator due on Tuesday support the case for a European Central Bank rate cut later this year.

The low-interest-rate environment - ECB rates are at a record low 0.75 percent - should also support lower-rated euro zone bonds as investors are willing to accept the risks associated with holding the paper in exchange for higher returns than those offered by German debt.

"This week is probably going to be good for Bunds, especially if the macro data ... (increases) pressure on the ECB to cut rates," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

Bund futures were 22 ticks higher at 146.10, while 10-year cash yields were down 1.5 basis points at 1.24 percent. Equivalent Italian yields, which have fallen more than half a point in the past three weeks, were flat at 4.35 percent, having traded as low as 4.31 percent earlier in the session.

Those prices painted a picture of relative calm, despite persistent worries about the region's weakest members.

As part of a bailout package agreed on Friday, Cyprus must come up with 13 billion euros to cover its financing needs over the next three years, almost double the figure initially expected by market participants.

Concerns then emerged that Cyprus may not be able to raise that sum in the future and that it would ultimately need more aid from the euro zone, although the bloc said it could not offer more than it already had.

Cyprus was not the only trouble spot in the region. Italy is still searching for a government after its inconclusive elections in February, Spain has asked Europe for more time to cut its budget deficit, while even higher-rated countries such as France battle a lack of growth.

Efforts to reform the euro zone banking system are perceived as having slowed down after Germany said on Saturday the plan would need changes to European Union law.

"Overall you would say it's a negative backdrop," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"But as we've seen in the past several weeks or months with the problems in Cyprus, the lack of government in Italy, the market is focusing on the approaching liquidity wall."

JAPANESE LIQUIDITY

The liquidity wall that markets are anticipating mainly refers to the Bank of Japan's plans to print unprecedented amounts of new money.

While there has not so far been any evidence of increased Japanese inflows, analysts still expect investors there eventually to dump assets denominated in the weakening yen in favour of higher-yielding ones in other regions.

"The key is: are these flows from Japan going to materialise or not?," Ziglio of Sunrise Brokers said.

"As far as I know there hasn't been much. If the market got it wrong, you would expect Bund yields to re-test the 1.50 percent area and in France (10-year yields) to go back above 2 percent."

French 10-year yields were one basis point lower at 1.80 percent.

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)