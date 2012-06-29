LONDON, June 29 Italian and Spanish government bond yields fell sharply on Friday after European Union leaders agreed a plan to allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and directly recapitalise banks.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 50 basis points lower at 6.43 percent, narrowing the spread over German Bunds to 473 basis points.

Italian 10-year yields were 38 basis points lower at 5.82 percent, leaving the spread over Bunds at 416 basis points.

Shorter-dated paper outperformed with two-year yields down 88 and 67 basis points respectively .

German Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 139.72, almost 2 full points lower on the day. Ten-year yields were 16 basis points higher at 1.67 percent, the highest since early May.

The agreements by EU leaders caught markets by surprise as expectations for meaningful steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but disappeared in the run up to the meeting.

"It's not a silver bullet and we're keeping a close eye on the details but risk-on sentiment should stay a bit longer than last time," a trader said.

"It's not the end of the crisis but it's a good step forward."