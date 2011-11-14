LONDON Nov 14 The European Central bank began buying Italian government bonds in the secondary markets on Monday as yields rose in the wake of a five-year bond auction.

Yields at the 3 billion euro auction hit a euro-era high of 6.29 percent, dampening relief at the appointment of a new head of government in Italy as markets refocussed on the scale of the task facing policymakers trying to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

One trader said the ECB was buying 2018 paper and another that they were looking at the 4-5 year sector of the curve.

Italian 5-year bond yields were 2 basis points higher at 6.55 percent after hitting a session high of around 6.63 percent.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)