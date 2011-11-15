GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
(Corrects day to Monday in second paragraph)
LONDON Nov 15 German government bonds rose on Tuesday with a change of government in Italy failing to stem a rise in the country's borrowing costs, reflecting the huge challenges facing policymakers struggling to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Italian 10-year bond yields were left above 6.65 percent on Monday, despite European Central Bank bond buying, and the Spanish 10-year yield rose above 6 percent for the first time since August ahead of an auction of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.
"Contagion is spreading and very quickly and unless the European Central Bank come in and buy bonds on an unsterilised basis -- which there is no sign of them doing - then it's hard to see it stopping," a trader said.
December Bund futures were 29 ticks higher at 138.55 with benchmark 10-year yields down a basis point at 1.78 percent.
Itlian Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti meets the leaders of the country's biggest two parties on Tuesday to discuss the "many sacrifices" needed to reverse a collapse in market confidence that is driving an ever deepening euro zone debt crisis.
Particularly worrying in recent sessions has been the rise in French bond yields -- over 30 basis points in 10-year yields in the last week.
France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy is a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the euro zone, according a report issued by the Lisbon Council .
The yield spread of Belgian and Austrian 10-year bonds over Bunds are also at euro-era highs, while the equivalent Dutch spread is at its most since early 2009. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
BEIJING, June 14 Job creation remained solid in China over the first five months of the year, with 5.99 million new urban jobs, a spokeswoman for the nation's statistics bureau said Wednesday