LONDON, Nov 15 Italian government bond
yields climbed back towards 7 percent and even non-German
triple-A rated issuers saw premiums over safe-haven Bunds mark
new highs on Tuesday as a change of government in Italy failed
to ease the euro zone debt crisis.
Despite the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario
Monti to head a new government in Italy, Italian bond yields
were around 19 basis points higher at 6.94 percent, reflecting
the huge challenges facing not just Rome, but all euro zone
policymakers struggling to solve the crisis.
The Spanish 10-year yield rose to 6.3 percent
ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday, and the
spread of French and Belgian 10-year bonds over Bunds marked
euro-era highs.
Austrian 10-year bond yields are also at euro-era highs
versus Bunds, while the equivalent Dutch spread was at its most
since early 2009.
"The fact that Holland and Austria are moving out, countries
which were seen as cohorts of Germany in the past, is a worrying
development," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
"Investors are looking to Germany given the worries not just
about Italy and Spain but about the future of Europe as a
whole."
Spain will first test the market with the sale of up to 3.4
billion euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills on Tuesday ahead of
Thursday's bond auction.
"Basically we're back to square one against a firm risk-off
underpinning," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.
"So far the markets suggest the odds of a positive outcome
are quite poor...It is vital that we see speed at a political
level in both Italy and Greece in terms of setting
administrations in gear."
Markets also want to know details of how the firepower of
the region's rescue fund will be boosted with fears that Italy,
which has to refinance 200 billion euros of debt by the end of
April, is too big to be bailed out.
"Contagion is spreading -- and very quickly, and unless the
European Central Bank come in and buy bonds on an unsterilised
basis, which there is no sign of them doing, then it's hard to
see it stopping," a trader said.
Particularly worrying in recent sessions has been the rise
in French bond yields -- over 30 basis points in 10-year yields
in the last week, pushing the spread over Bunds to
new euro-era highs above 170 basis points.
France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy
is a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the
euro zone, the Lisbon Council said in a report.
December Bund futures were 57 ticks higher at
138.83 with benchmark 10-year yields down two
basis points at 1.768 percent.
Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti meets the
leaders of the country's biggest two parties on Tuesday to
discuss the "many sacrifices" needed to reverse a collapse in
market confidence that is driving an ever deepening euro zone
debt crisis.
Meanwhile, Germany and France posted solid growth in the
third quarter but those euro zone countries at the sharp end of
the debt crisis are faring much worse and analysts expect
bleaker times ahead across the currency bloc.
Flash third quarter euro zone GDP data is released at 1000
GMT.
