* Italian yields top 7 percent again

* Top-rated issuers' spreads over Germany widen

* Spain pays high rate to sell bills before 10-yr bond launch

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 15 The euro zone's debt crisis deepened on Tuesday as top-rated states' premiums over Germany hit new highs, while Italian government bond yields rose back above 7 percent and will likely stay elevated until economic reforms can take effect.

Italian 10-year yields rose more than 30 basis points as the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government failed to quell concerns over the country's long-term political and economic future.

Spanish 10-year yields hit 6.35 percent two days before it launches a new 10-year bond, while yields at its latest treasury bill auction soared above 5 percent to levels not seen on its short-term paper since 1997. [ID:nL5E7MF1LT}

Stress on the euro zone periphery infiltrated the region's core, with yield spreads of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year bonds over German Bunds hitting euro-era highs and the equivalent Dutch spread at levels last seen in early 2009.

"A further contagion into the core shows that the crisis is getting worse and that the market still needs to have further reassurance on the political and monetary side that the authorities are willing to address it," said Laurence Mutkin, head of European Rates Strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"We do however think in the end that a path to greater to fiscal integration within the euro zone will be found."

Markets want to know details of how the firepower of the region's rescue fund will be boosted, and some players are calling for the introduction of common euro zone bonds as a way of resolving the turmoil.

"The fact that Holland and Austria are moving out -- countries which were seen as cohorts of Germany in the past -- is a worrying development," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Investors are looking to Germany given the worries not just about Italy and Spain but about the future of Europe as a whole."

Italy, which has to refinance 200 billion euros of debt by the end of April, is too big to be bailed out with currently available resources and the establishment of a technocrat government under Monti has yet to have a significant impact on its bond yields.

"The establishment of a new government under Monti could provide greater confidence to the market that Italy will put itself on a more sustainable fiscal path which should improve confidence, but one shouldn't expect a new government in Italy to work a miracle overnight," said Mutkin.

Traders reported real money selling across the European sovereign bonds on Tuesday with the exception of safe-haven Germany, with thin liquidity exacerbating market moves.

December Bund futures were 62 ticks higher at 138.67.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Italy vs France: debt, deficit and bond yields

link.reuters.com/vyd94s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

FRANCE UNDER MICROSCOPE

French 10-year bond yields have risen over 60 basis points in the last week, pushing the spread over Bunds to new euro-era highs above 190 basis points. Market players said potential buyers were keeping their powder dry before a French debt sale on Thursday.

France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy is a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the euro zone, the Lisbon Council think tank said in a report.

Adding to fears over the future of the euro zone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats rubber-stamped a non-binding resolution on Monday stating euro zone members can choose to leave the bloc if they are incapable of meeting its fiscal guidelines.

Some analysts believe the only option to stem the contagion for now is for the ECB to buy large amounts of bonds without sterilising their purchases -- effectively the same quantitative easing process undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.

But the ECB, while continuing its bond purchases, has repeatedly said it is up to individual governments to put their fiscal houses in order.

"Everything is under pressure now, the market is clearly in the mood to force the ECB to take more action," one trader said.

With the ECB the main buyer of Italian bonds, liquidity in the market has dried up, reflected in a bid/offer spread on 10-year bonds of around 100 cents.

Reflecting the safe-haven status of German bonds, the coupon on a new two-year bond to be launched on Wednesday was set at just 0.25 percent, although traders doubted there would be much demand at such low levels of return.

(Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan, graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)