* Italian yields top 7 percent again
* Top-rated issuers' spreads over Germany widen
* Spain pays high rate to sell bills before 10-yr bond
launch
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 15 The euro zone's debt crisis
deepened on Tuesday as top-rated states' premiums over Germany
hit new highs, while Italian government bond yields rose back
above 7 percent and will likely stay elevated until economic
reforms can take effect.
Italian 10-year yields rose more than 30 basis
points as the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti
to head a new government failed to quell concerns over the
country's long-term political and economic future.
Spanish 10-year yields hit 6.35 percent two
days before it launches a new 10-year bond, while yields at its
latest treasury bill auction soared above 5 percent to levels
not seen on its short-term paper since 1997. [ID:nL5E7MF1LT}
Stress on the euro zone periphery infiltrated the region's
core, with yield spreads of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year
bonds over German Bunds hitting euro-era highs and the
equivalent Dutch spread at levels last seen in early 2009.
"A further contagion into the core shows that the crisis is
getting worse and that the market still needs to have further
reassurance on the political and monetary side that the
authorities are willing to address it," said Laurence Mutkin,
head of European Rates Strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"We do however think in the end that a path to greater to
fiscal integration within the euro zone will be found."
Markets want to know details of how the firepower of the
region's rescue fund will be boosted, and some players are
calling for the introduction of common euro zone bonds as a way
of resolving the turmoil.
"The fact that Holland and Austria are moving out --
countries which were seen as cohorts of Germany in the past --
is a worrying development," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"Investors are looking to Germany given the worries not just
about Italy and Spain but about the future of Europe as a
whole."
Italy, which has to refinance 200 billion euros of debt by
the end of April, is too big to be bailed out with currently
available resources and the establishment of a technocrat
government under Monti has yet to have a significant impact on
its bond yields.
"The establishment of a new government under Monti could
provide greater confidence to the market that Italy will put
itself on a more sustainable fiscal path which should improve
confidence, but one shouldn't expect a new government in Italy
to work a miracle overnight," said Mutkin.
Traders reported real money selling across the European
sovereign bonds on Tuesday with the exception of safe-haven
Germany, with thin liquidity exacerbating market moves.
December Bund futures were 62 ticks higher at
138.67.
FRANCE UNDER MICROSCOPE
French 10-year bond yields have risen over 60 basis points
in the last week, pushing the spread over Bunds to
new euro-era highs above 190 basis points. Market players said
potential buyers were keeping their powder dry before a French
debt sale on Thursday.
France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy
is a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the
euro zone, the Lisbon Council think tank said in a report.
Adding to fears over the future of the euro zone, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats rubber-stamped a
non-binding resolution on Monday stating euro zone members can
choose to leave the bloc if they are incapable of meeting its
fiscal guidelines.
Some analysts believe the only option to stem the contagion
for now is for the ECB to buy large amounts of bonds without
sterilising their purchases -- effectively the same quantitative
easing process undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.
But the ECB, while continuing its bond purchases, has
repeatedly said it is up to individual governments to put their
fiscal houses in order.
"Everything is under pressure now, the market is clearly in
the mood to force the ECB to take more action," one trader said.
With the ECB the main buyer of Italian bonds, liquidity in
the market has dried up, reflected in a bid/offer spread on
10-year bonds of around 100 cents.
Reflecting the safe-haven status of German bonds, the coupon
on a new two-year bond to be launched on Wednesday was set at
just 0.25 percent, although traders doubted there would be much
demand at such low levels of return.
