* French yield premiums vs Bunds hit euro-era peaks

* ECB intervention seen falling short of market expectations

* Italian borrowing costs under renewed pressure (Recasts with rise in French, Italian borrowing costs, quotes, detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 16 French borrowing costs rose on Wednesday and were expected to remain under pressure as European Central Bank intervention to calm the market failed to assuage fears the debt crisis was spreading to the euro zone's second biggest economy.

The yield premium of the French 10-year government bond over German Bunds rose to a new euro era high near 2 percent, having eased earlier after the ECB stepped in to buy Italian and Spanish debt.

France has become the latest target of investor angst as a comprehensive solution to the region's two-year debt problems remains elusive, with contagion spreading to other top-rated sovereign issuers such as the Netherlands and Austria.

The ECB's forays in the secondary market to keep Italian and Spanish borrowing costs at sustainable levels have so far failed to stem contagion. Italian borrowing costs rose back above levels analysts view as unsustainable to finance its 1.8 trillion euro debt mountain, after falling earlier in the day.

Market pressure is growing on the central bank to buy large amounts of bonds without sterilising the purchases -- effectively the same process of pumping cash into the market undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.

"It's difficult to see a fundamental game changer for the time being," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

"There are more calls on the ECB to step in more broadly to be a lender of last resort. It is not yet prepared to do these things. That's why the market will remain fragile," he said, adding he remained neutral on French debt going into year-end.

SPANISH, FRENCH AUCTIONS EYED

Italian 10-year government bond yields IT10YT-TWEB were up four basis points on the day at 7.17 percent while the two-year yield was down by a similar amount at 6.69 percent, with traders saying the ECB purchases had been focused on the shorter-dated maturities.

Although the central bank intervention brought some respite to yields, ever widening spread between what bid/offer spreads reflected the market's dwindling liquidity. For 10-year bonds this is now at 150 cents, compared with around 130 bps on Tuesday.

Guntermann and some traders said most investors were using any bounce in peripheral euro zone bond prices, other than German Bunds, to cut their exposure to the lower-rated debt in the absence of fresh measures to resolve the crisis.

"Trading is very difficult. Liquidity is very poor ... Bunds are OK but for every other market bid/offers are incredibly wide and therefore adding to the volatility and I can't see that getting any better."

"Spreads will continue to widen even from these levels until we get some sort of bazooka-type response which there are no signs of at this point in time," a trader said.

"Trading is very difficult. Liquidity is very poor ... Bunds are OK but for every other market bid/offers are incredibly wide and therefore adding to the volatility and I can't see that getting any better."

This made for a difficult backdrop for auctions of up to 11 billion euros of Spanish and French bonds on Thursday. The Spanish sale of new 10-year debt is likely to struggle as the country's finances come under renewed scrutiny days before a general election.

"Domestic and ECB buying around the auction should ensure it clears. However, supply is becoming harder and harder to digest and the battle for issuers like Italy and Spain to retain market access looks to have reached a critical stage," Citi strategists said in a note.

(Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Giles Elgood)