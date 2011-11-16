* French yield premiums vs Bunds hit euro-era peaks
* ECB intervention seen falling short of market expectations
* Italian borrowing costs under renewed pressure
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 16 French borrowing costs rose
on Wednesday and were expected to remain under pressure as
European Central Bank intervention to calm the market failed to
assuage fears the debt crisis was spreading to the euro zone's
second biggest economy.
The yield premium of the French 10-year government bond over
German Bunds rose to a new euro era high near 2 percent, having
eased earlier after the ECB stepped in to buy Italian and
Spanish debt.
France has become the latest target of investor angst as a
comprehensive solution to the region's two-year debt problems
remains elusive, with contagion spreading to other top-rated
sovereign issuers such as the Netherlands and Austria.
The ECB's forays in the secondary market to keep Italian and
Spanish borrowing costs at sustainable levels have so far failed
to stem contagion. Italian borrowing costs rose back above
levels analysts view as unsustainable to finance its 1.8
trillion euro debt mountain, after falling earlier in the day.
Market pressure is growing on the central bank to buy large
amounts of bonds without sterilising the purchases --
effectively the same process of pumping cash into the market
undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.
"It's difficult to see a fundamental game changer for the
time being," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"There are more calls on the ECB to step in more broadly to
be a lender of last resort. It is not yet prepared to do these
things. That's why the market will remain fragile," he said,
adding he remained neutral on French debt going into year-end.
SPANISH, FRENCH AUCTIONS EYED
Italian 10-year government bond yields IT10YT-TWEB were up
four basis points on the day at 7.17 percent while the two-year
yield was down by a similar amount at 6.69 percent,
with traders saying the ECB purchases had been focused on the
shorter-dated maturities.
Although the central bank intervention brought some respite
to yields, ever widening spread between what bid/offer spreads
reflected the market's dwindling liquidity. For 10-year bonds
this is now at 150 cents, compared with around 130
bps on Tuesday.
Guntermann and some traders said most investors were using
any bounce in peripheral euro zone bond prices, other than
German Bunds, to cut their exposure to the lower-rated debt in
the absence of fresh measures to resolve the crisis.
"Trading is very difficult. Liquidity is very poor ... Bunds
are OK but for every other market bid/offers are incredibly wide
and therefore adding to the volatility and I can't see that
getting any better."
"Spreads will continue to widen even from these levels until
we get some sort of bazooka-type response which there are no
signs of at this point in time," a trader said.
This made for a difficult backdrop for auctions of up to 11
billion euros of Spanish and French bonds on Thursday. The
Spanish sale of new 10-year debt is likely to struggle as the
country's finances come under renewed scrutiny days before a
general election.
"Domestic and ECB buying around the auction should ensure it
clears. However, supply is becoming harder and harder to digest
and the battle for issuers like Italy and Spain to retain market
access looks to have reached a critical stage," Citi strategists
said in a note.
(Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Giles Elgood)