LONDON Nov 16 Italian government bond yields fell below 7 percent on Wednesday as traders cited European Central Bank buying via their Securities Markets Programme and with Prime Minister designate Mario Monti expected to form a new government later in the day.

Italian 10-year government bond yields IT10YT-TWEB were down around 28 basis points on the day at 6.95 percent, after rising sharply to above 7 percent in the previous session. The two-year Italian yield IT2YT=TWEB slumped 50 basis points to 6.21 percent.

"They're heavily in on Italy and Spain, 2-10 years", one trader said.

The spread between 10-year Italian and German government bond yields narrowed 38 basis points on the day to around 500 basis points, according to Tradeweb. Traders said thin market conditions were exacerbating swings in prices.