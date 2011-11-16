LONDON Nov 16 Italian government bond yields
fell below 7 percent on Wednesday as traders cited European
Central Bank buying via their Securities Markets Programme and
with Prime Minister designate Mario Monti expected to form a new
government later in the day.
Italian 10-year government bond yields IT10YT-TWEB were
down around 28 basis points on the day at 6.95 percent, after
rising sharply to above 7 percent in the previous session. The
two-year Italian yield IT2YT=TWEB slumped 50 basis points to
6.21 percent.
"They're heavily in on Italy and Spain, 2-10 years", one
trader said.
The spread between 10-year Italian and German government
bond yields narrowed 38 basis points on the day to around 500
basis points, according to Tradeweb. Traders said thin market
conditions were exacerbating swings in prices.