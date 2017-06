LONDON Nov 16 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday after a two-year Schatz auction was technically uncovered due to very low yields.

The December Bund future was last 65 ticks lower on the day at 138.06. It hit a session low of 137.92 after the auction, compared to levels of 138.30 before the sale.

For details on the auctions, see (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)