LONDON Nov 16 Italian government bond yields turned higher on Wednesday and Bund futures erased losses as market players took the view that ECB buying of peripheral debt would not be sufficient to calm fears that the debt crisis was deepening.

Italian 10-year government bond yields > turned higher to trade up 5.5 basis points on the day at 7.189 percent after earlier ECB buying had helped to push yields down to 6.839 percent.

German Bund futures reversed losses to trade close to flat for the day at 138.71, off a session low of 137.92.

"It looks like the ECB buying this morning has finished for now. It gave Asian investors better levels to sell but it hasn't done anything to alter the long-term trend," said a trader.