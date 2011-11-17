LONDON Nov 17 Bunds edged higher on
Thursday, drawing support from further warnings that banks may
be hit by the spreading euro zone crisis, but bond investors
were waiting to see the extent of any ECB debt purchases before
betting more on German debt.
Moody's cut the ratings of 12 German public-sector banks,
believing they are likely to receive less federal government
support if needed. Fitch said it may lower its stable rating
outlook for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses due
to contagion from the euro zone turmoil.
"There is all this talk about banks ... it all reads vaguely
supportive for Bunds," said one trader. "But Bunds haven't
traded that well this week at times ... ECB buying yesterday (on
Wednesday) was fairly aggressive, we have to see if they come
back in again."
ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds cited by traders
on Wednesday brought only temporary relief for bonds issued by
the euro zone's most indebted states and kept Bunds lower.
At 0721 GMT, Bund futures traded 12 ticks up on the
day at 138.27.
The intensifying angst in financial markets did not bode
well for Spanish and French auctions later in the day.
Spain is likely to face higher borrowing costs at a 3-4
billion euros auction of 10-year debt, but the sale is likely to
find enough demand, especially from domestic investors.
"The yield 'roll' relative to the previous benchmark, the
Apr-2021, was yesterday in excess of 25 basis points," Luca
Jellinek, European head of fixed income at Credit Agricole, said
in a note.
"The real issue, for market sentiment, right now, is not
pricing but the amount bid and placed."
France, the bloc's second-largest economy, also plans to
sell 6-7 billion euros of debt in an auction which would test
investors' appetite in a market environment in which Germany is
increasingly seen as the only safe haven in the euro zone.
The French/German 10-year yield spread hit its highest in
the euro era on Wednesday at close to 200 basis points.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)