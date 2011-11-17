* French, Spanish spreads over Germany hit euro-era highs

* Bond auctions in France, Spain closely watched

* Post-auction ECB support key to containing contagion fears

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 17 The premium of French and Spanish bonds over German Bunds hit fresh euro-era highs on Thursday, with investors making room for sales of debt from the two countries at the sharp end of market worries about a spread of the euro zone crisis.

Both France and Spain are expected to face a rise in borrowing costs at auctions later on Thursday, but a sharp increase will deepen worries that the euro zone crisis could spiral out of control and potentially lead to the break-up of the currency union.

Traders will also be closely watching the extent of bond market intervention by the European Central Bank, which is increasingly seen as the only institution that can stop the rot.

The new 10-year Spanish bonds were trading with a yield of around 6.85 percent in the grey market.

"The market expects a high yield, but not something shocking. Yields something above 7 percent, which is extreme, will be a red line for market reaction," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds.

"The next step is what the ECB does. Up to now, they used to go into the market and buy the stock immediately after the auction. I have the feeling that the ECB will intervene ... the market needs evidence that the ECB is active."

The French/German 10-year yield spread rose above 200 basis points for the first time since the launch of the euro, while the equivalent Spanish spread also hit a euro-lifetime high at 485 bps.

ECB purchases of Italian bonds cited by traders had little impact.

Talk that the ECB should take a greater role in tackling the crisis has intensified in recent days as bond selling pressure spread to countries such as France that used to benefit from safe-haven flows. Paris argues the central bank should intervene more forcefully.

Germany and the ECB itself oppose that view.

HITTING THE CORE

The French auction of 6-7 billion euros of debt will test appetite for other core paper apart for Germany, which is increasingly seen as the only euro zone bond market sheltered from the crisis.

"If we see a bad French auction that would be a very scary signal that we are close to the end of the game. That would mean a very low bid/cover (ratio), although that's a very extreme scenario," Georgolopoulos said.

Whatever the result, pressure on French bonds will remain.

ING recommends betting on further flattening of the French 5/10-year yield spread both in outright terms and versus Germany due to tensions in the euro zone. The outright spread was last 96 bps, compared with 110 bps a week ago.

"Our initial target for this trade was 90 bps, but I think it can go further to 80 bps if we continue to have more negative news and no solution," the bank's rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

A narrowing gap between short- and long-term yields as bonds sell off can indicate increased anxiety among investors about being getting their money back.

Giansanti said France and Austria were the weaker triple-A rated sovereigns and he expected their bonds to be better correlated with peripheral debt as long as fears of a euro zone break-up remain in place.

Bunds edged higher, drawing support from further warnings that banks may be hit by the spreading crisis.

Moody's cut the ratings of 12 German public-sector banks, believing they are likely to receive less federal government support if needed. Fitch said it may lower its stable rating outlook for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses due to contagion from the euro zone turmoil.

"There is all this talk about banks ... it all reads vaguely supportive for Bunds," said one trader. "But Bunds haven't traded that well this week at times ... ECB buying yesterday (on Wednesday) was fairly aggressive, we have to see if they come back in again."

Bund futures last traded 23 ticks up at 138.38. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)