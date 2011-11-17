LONDON Nov 17 Yield spreads of Spanish and French 10-year government bonds over German equivalents hit euro-era highs on Thursday on concerns the euro zone debt crisis is spreading, with debt auctions in France and Spain due shortly. The Spanish/German 10-year yield spread rose 16 basis points on the day to 477 basis points, while the yield on its 10-year bond also hit the highest since the inception of the euro at 6.57 percent. The French/German 10-year yield spread hit a euro-era high of 197 bps.

Highly indebted Spain is likely to face higher borrowing costs at a 3-4 billion euro auction of new 10-year bonds, which were trading with a yield of around 6.85 percent in the gray market. France also plans to sell 6/7 billion euros of debt in an auction later. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)