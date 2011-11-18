(Corrects 2nd paragraph to make clear Italian vote is in lower
house)
* Italian, Spanish bond yields fall as ECB intervenes in the
market
* Contagion fears, money market stress ups need for bold
action
* German Bunds give up gains as Italian, Spanish yields fall
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 18 Italian and Spanish
government debt yields fell on Friday, as the European Central
Bank bought bonds in the secondary market, but held close to
unsustainable levels as contagion fears and money market stress
raised the pressure for policymaker action.
Italy's new technocrat prime minister, Mario Monti, faces a
lower house confidence vote after unveiling sweeping anti-crisis
measures on Thursday and Greece's national unity government was
due to submit a 2012 austerity budget to parliament.
But many in markets say austerity measures will be unable to
contain the debt crisis, putting pressure on the European
Central Bank to tide the region over with bond purchases until
policymakers can agree on more effective action .
"They can say whatever they want, whether they can put it in
place, that's a different matter. I have got no confidence in
any of these austerity plans getting through because of the weak
growth scenario that is developing," a trader said.
"The ECB has got to come in and buy bonds (unsterilised).
That's the only thing that will solve it and there is no way
they are going to do that. Certainly based on the German and ECB
noises, there doesn't seem to be any signs that is going to
occur."
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday that the bank was
contributing to economic stability while maintaining its
independence. He also warned that there would be a huge social
and economic impact if the ECB were to lose its credibility.
Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds hit
6.98 percent. Analysts see yields of 7 percent as unsustainable.
Italian yields later dipped to 6.78 percent, down 13.5 basis
points, with traders saying the ECB was buying. One said the
bank was intervening in the 5-10 year part of the curve.
Spanish 10-year yields rose as far as 6.55
percent before retracing to 6.44 percent, down 7.3 bps on the
day.
The gap between Italian and Spanish yields has narrowed in
recent sessions -- a development one analyst said showed the
crisis was escalating.
The yields are likely to converge further with Spanish
yields set to jump as the January 2022 bond sold on Thursday
becomes the new benchmark at that maturity.
"It's symptomatic of the fact that one individual country
can't influence this now, it's a systemic issue," Lyn
Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank, said.
"We all know that Spain has better fundamentals than Italy
but now the market is just viewing them as ... the same risk."
PRESSURE ON ECB
German Bund futures pared early gains after the ECB bond
purchases, standing five ticks higher on the day at 137.37, with
10-year German yields down 1 bps at 1.89 percent.
Signs contagion was spreading to core euro zone countries
and stress in money markets earlier in the week increased
pressure on the ECB and euro zone policymakers.
Until they deliver, German bonds can benefit, analysts say.
"There will be no stability without austerity, as we hear
too often in Frankfurt. But that is no longer enough, given the
recession and the seizure of the funding markets. A sensible
support plan is needed," Societe Generale strategists said in a
note. "With the ECB still dragging its feet, the flight to
quality can continue."
The ECB is reluctant to take on a bigger role for fear of
undermining its independence from politics and its price
stability mandate when euro zone inflation is at 3 percent --
above a target of just below 2 percent.
A German newspaper reported the ECB had secretly imposed a
weekly limit of about 20 billion euros ($27 billion) on its euro
zone sovereign bond-buying programme.
But bond strategists in a Reuters poll see an even chance of
a bigger role for the ECB. The 50 analysts polled gave a median
48 percent probability that the ECB will be forced to conduct
outright quantitative easing (QE) and a slim majority bet it
could become a lender of last resort.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)