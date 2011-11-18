LONDON Nov 18 German Bund futures hit a session low on Friday, with two traders citing a Dow Jones report saying talks on European Central Bank lending to the International Monetary Fund may soon start, citing sources.

On Thursday, European officials said there have been discussions about the central bank possibly lending to the global lender, which would give it enough money to bail out bigger euro zone countries.

The German Bund future hit a session low of 136.61, down 71 ticks on the day.

The report comes even as the ECB and Germany continued to show resistance to pressures for a bigger role for the monetary authority. .

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)