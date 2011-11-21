LONDON Nov 21 Spain's bond yields rose on Monday, a day after its government became the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis, with political wrangling across the currency bloc showing no sign of abating.

Yields on government bonds from Italy and Belgium also rose as the whole euro zone periphery stayed under pressure. In a further sign of contagion to core countries, French yields rose after a Moody's warning about its credit rating.

Victory for the centre-right Popular Party in Sunday's Spainish election did nothing to ease the upwards trend in yields of bonds issued by euro zone countries other than Germany. Analysts say only a major increase in the European Central Bank bond buying can ease the pressure.

"The bigger picture doesn't change. Significant movement in spreads is still depending on the ECB stepping in via its Securities Markets Programme," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Spanish 10-year government bonds yielded nearly 470 basis points more than Bunds, 25 bps more on the day, with equivalent Belgian and Italian spreads around 17 bps wider. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Spain vs Italy: debt, deficits and yields

link.reuters.com/nuf25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

No longer-dated peripheral government bond sales are due this week, although there were signs of early concession building before auctions from Spain, Italy, France and Belgium next week.

Spanish bonds may get some respite in coming sessions if the centre-right People's Party, which won an election on Sunday, acts fast to shore up investor confidence , although the impact is likely to be limited.

"We need to hear a plan from Spain," a trader said.

Spanish 10-year government bonds, which had outperformed their Italian equivalent since mid-June, have underperformed markedly in the last two weeks with Spanish yields rising to within 20 basis points of Italy's. Spanish yields traded 140 bps below Italy's earlier in November.

"If the situation in the euro zone government bond market deteriorates further, the advantage Spain built up over the last months with its progress and credibility in the implementation of austerity measures could be fading further compared with Italy," said RBC's Aul.

"Amidst the contagion stemming from the deteriorating market environment Spanish and Italian bond yields could converge further."

Elsewhere, new Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was in Brussels, hoping to convince the International Monetary Fund and the European Union to hand over the 8 billion euros it needs to avoid a mid-December default.

One of his coalition backers refused over the weekend to give a written pledge to support reforms, despite the insistence of international lenders..

December Bund futures were nearly a full point higher at 137.48.

"Bunds didn't trade well last week, but a lot of that was a move out of anything European," the trader said.

"Nothing's really changed and liquidity is getting progressively worse. It feels like year-end is going to be particularly bad and that will just exaggerate moves either way."

Benchmark 10-year German yields were 8.5 basis points lower at 1.879 percent.

FRANCE

The premium investors demand to hold 10-year French bonds rather than Bunds was around 20 bps wider at 170 bps after rating agency Moody's warned the country's recent rise in interest rates could be negative for its credit rating .

ECB bond buying data which covers the week until last Tuesday will be closely watched with markets expecting a higher number than in recent weeks after traders reported that the central bank stepped up its purchases over the period.

But with peripheral spreads and yields still near euro-era highs, even a large number may not reassure markets, casting doubts on the effectiveness of the current programme.

Germany opposes full-blown ECB intervention in Europe's debt crisis, at odds with some European partners and Britain over whether the central bank should act more forcefully.

An apparent failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit reduction measures also hurt sentiment, reviving fears about the country's finances. This helped push European equity markets to a six-week low in early trade.

The U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee is set to formally announce its three-month-long effort to bridge partisan differences over taxation and spending has failed, aides told Reuters. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)