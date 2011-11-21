LONDON Nov 21 Spain's bond yields rose on
Monday, a day after its government became the latest casualty of
the euro zone debt crisis, with political wrangling across the
currency bloc showing no sign of abating.
Yields on government bonds from Italy and Belgium also rose
as the whole euro zone periphery stayed under pressure. In a
further sign of contagion to core countries, French yields rose
after a Moody's warning about its credit rating.
Victory for the centre-right Popular Party in Sunday's
Spainish election did nothing to ease the upwards trend in
yields of bonds issued by euro zone countries other than
Germany. Analysts say only a major increase in the European
Central Bank bond buying can ease the pressure.
"The bigger picture doesn't change. Significant movement in
spreads is still depending on the ECB stepping in via its
Securities Markets Programme," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist
at RBC Capital Markets.
Spanish 10-year government bonds yielded
nearly 470 basis points more than Bunds, 25 bps more on the day,
with equivalent Belgian and Italian spreads around 17 bps wider.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Spain vs Italy: debt, deficits and yields
link.reuters.com/nuf25s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
No longer-dated peripheral government bond sales are due
this week, although there were signs of early concession
building before auctions from Spain, Italy, France and Belgium
next week.
Spanish bonds may get some respite in coming sessions if the
centre-right People's Party, which won an election on Sunday,
acts fast to shore up investor confidence
, although the impact is likely to
be limited.
"We need to hear a plan from Spain," a trader said.
Spanish 10-year government bonds, which had outperformed
their Italian equivalent since mid-June, have underperformed
markedly in the last two weeks with Spanish yields rising to
within 20 basis points of Italy's. Spanish yields traded 140 bps
below Italy's earlier in November.
"If the situation in the euro zone government bond market
deteriorates further, the advantage Spain built up over the last
months with its progress and credibility in the implementation
of austerity measures could be fading further compared with
Italy," said RBC's Aul.
"Amidst the contagion stemming from the deteriorating market
environment Spanish and Italian bond yields could converge
further."
Elsewhere, new Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was in
Brussels, hoping to convince the International Monetary Fund and
the European Union to hand over the 8 billion euros it needs to
avoid a mid-December default.
One of his coalition backers refused over the weekend to
give a written pledge to support reforms, despite the insistence
of international lenders..
December Bund futures were nearly a full point
higher at 137.48.
"Bunds didn't trade well last week, but a lot of that was a
move out of anything European," the trader said.
"Nothing's really changed and liquidity is getting
progressively worse. It feels like year-end is going to be
particularly bad and that will just exaggerate moves either
way."
Benchmark 10-year German yields were 8.5 basis
points lower at 1.879 percent.
FRANCE
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year French bonds
rather than Bunds was around 20 bps wider at 170 bps after
rating agency Moody's warned the country's recent rise in
interest rates could be negative for its credit rating
.
ECB bond buying data which covers the week until last
Tuesday will be closely watched with markets expecting a higher
number than in recent weeks after traders reported that the
central bank stepped up its purchases over the period.
But with peripheral spreads and yields still near euro-era
highs, even a large number may not reassure markets, casting
doubts on the effectiveness of the current programme.
Germany opposes full-blown ECB intervention in Europe's debt
crisis, at odds with some European partners and Britain over
whether the central bank should act more forcefully.
An apparent failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit
reduction measures also hurt sentiment, reviving fears about the
country's finances. This helped push European equity markets to
a six-week low in early trade.
The U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee is set to
formally announce its three-month-long effort to bridge partisan
differences over taxation and spending has failed, aides told
Reuters.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)