* Spanish yields rise after election, seen rising further
* Markets pressure euro zone, ECB to provide powerful
backstop
* Bunds rise, but most spreads over Bunds widen
By Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 21 Spain's bond yields rose on
Monday, despite a clear-cut victory for austerity-committed
conservatives in Sunday's election, as the crisis appeared to be
hitting the heart of the euro zone and investors sought refuge
in Germany.
Yields on Italian and Belgian government bonds also rose as
the whole euro zone periphery stayed under pressure. In a sign
of contagion to countries once seen as safe, French yields rose
briefly after a Moody's warning about its credit rating.
Spain's centre-right Popular Party won Sunday's election but
there was little detail on Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy's
plans.
Analysts say only a major increase in European Central Bank
bond buying can ease the pressure. Italy, the third-largest debt
market in the world, is facing a bond sell-off, and investors
fear it could drag France and other countries heavily exposed to
it into the crisis.
"The real pinch-point is the problem between France and
Italy," said Richard Jeffrey, Chief Investment Officer at
Cazenove Capital Management, which manages 15 billion pounds of
assets.
"Germany need to understand that they need to take the risk
with inflation. If they don't ... then the risk is that the
whole system will implode."
Germany opposes full-blown ECB intervention in Europe's debt
crisis, at odds with some European partners and Britain over
whether the central bank should act more forcefully.
Spanish 10-year government bond yield spreads widened around
30 basis points on the day to a session high of 475 bps, before
settling at 468 bps, with traders citing some ECB buying in the
afternoon.
Italian and other euro zone spreads versus Bunds were wider
on the day.
No longer-dated peripheral bond sales are due this week,
although there were signs of early concession building before
auctions from Spain, Italy, France and Belgium next week.
Spanish bonds may get some respite if the People's Party
acts fast to shore up investor confidence
, although the impact is likely to
be limited.
"It looks like a case of 'buy the rumour, sell the fact'.
The outcome of the election was as expected," said a trader.
"But the fact is they are very vague on economic plans...
There is plenty of scope for disappointment."
Spanish 10-year bonds, which had outperformed their Italian
equivalent since mid-June, underperformed markedly in the last
two weeks. Spanish yields rose to within 15 bps of Italy's,
compared with 140 bps earlier in November.
"If the situation in the euro zone government bond market
deteriorates further, the advantage Spain built up over the last
months with its progress and credibility in the implementation
of austerity measures could be fading further compared with
Italy," said RBC Capital Markets strategist Norbert Aul.
"Spanish and Italian bond yields could converge further."
December Bund futures were 82 ticks higher on the
day at 137.32.
FRANCE
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year French bonds
rather than Bunds rose to around 174 bps, before ECB buying of
Spanish and Italian bonds sent it back below 160 bps.
Moody's warned the recent rise in interest rates could be
negative for France's credit rating.
"Moody's warning... highlights the risk of the region being
systemically downgraded," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire. "The elevated nature of borrowing costs across an
increasing swathe of the euro zone threatens to put all ratings
under pressure regardless of individual country fundamentals."
France's banks, heavily exposed to the periphery, borrowed
more than 100 billion euros from the ECB last month, up around
20 billion euros from the previous month.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)