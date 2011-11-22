LONDON Nov 22 German Bund futures slipped
on Tuesday, taking a breather after their full point rally the
previous day and before supply from triple-A-rated Netherlands,
but losses were limited with peripheral euro zone bonds
remaining under pressure.
Focus will be on a Spanish auction of up to 3 billion euros
of 3- and 6-month Treasury bills, where borrowing costs are
expected to surge by around two percentage points, with no
respite from the centre-right Popular Party's emphatic election
win on Sunday.
"Spain are moaning about levels of funding, the political
mess over how to tackle (the debt crisis). It's a bit more of
the same. Liquidity in the market is not good and it could get
worse with the (U.S.) Thanksgiving holiday," a trader said.
Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N became the latest bank to cut
its exposure to the debt of Europe's struggling states, saying
late on Monday it had reduced its exposure by a further 50
percent.
The companies' executives said the company has reduced gross
exposure to debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain
by a total of nearly 75 percent since worries first surfaced in
early November and now has a net short position of $134 million
to those countries' bonds. [ID:nN1E7AK0NG]
The December Bund future FGBLZ1 was last 22 ticks down at
136.93 compared with 137.15 at Monday's settlement.
The line formed by the Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 lows acted as a cap
to Monday's gains, pointing to a short-term pullback in Bunds,
according to Clive Lambert, technical analyst at Futurestechs.
"(But)I don't want to get too excited about prospects for a
pullback as we have been in a strong bull trend of late," he
said.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)