* Bunds fall sharply after poor German debt auction

* Bunds lag Gilts, U.S. T-notes on euro break-up fears

* Belgian spreads hit euro highs on political deadlock

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 23 German government bonds fell sharply on Wednesday after investors shunned the country's auction of new 10-year debt, signalling that the fast-spreading euro zone crisis was eroding the safe haven status of German debt.

Germany drew significantly less bids than the amount on offer for its Bunds, with investors deterred by very low yields. The euro zone powerhouse was caught between the best and worst possible scenarios on the euro zone crisis.

If the crisis spirals out of control, some fear that it could reach a magnitude that would hit Germany as well by sending it into a deep recession. On the other hand, any solution to the crisis is likely to involve a higher fiscal bill for Germany.

"It is a complete and utter disaster," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London. "If Germany can only manage a 0.65 cover in actual terms for what is going to be their next benchmark then what hope for everybody else?"

"It really tells you that the Bund yields are at the completely wrong level ... never mind that they are a safe haven. There's certainly a partial element of 'they (investors)would rather not have euros' in there."

Bund futures were last down half-a-point on the day at 136.75. Ten-year yields were 5.8 basis points higher at 1.969 percent, yielding more than U.S. T-notes for the first time since early October.

UK Gilts were also outperforming Bunds with yield premium for holding 10-year British bonds narrowing to its tightest since August at 15 bps.

"THE FUNNY ONE"

Bonds issued by the euro zone's most indebted states remained under pressure, even as the European Central Bank stepped in to buy short-dated Italian and Spanish debt, according to traders.

Belgium was in focus and the yield premium of its 10-year bonds over Bunds hit euro-era highs as prospects of forming a government after 18-months of political deadlock suffered a further blow when its lead negotiator in forming an administration resigned on Tuesday.

Renewed talk about a bailout deal reached between Belgium and France on jointly-owned bank Dexia also brought unwanted attention to the country even though reports said Belgium was trying to convince France to shoulder more of the financial burden of rescuing the lender.

The Dexia talk initially sparked fears that France's bill would rise to levels that would endanger its triple-A ratings, but denials by the French government that the deal was being rediscussed quelled those concerns.

Belgian 10-year government bond yields rose 13 basis points on the day to 5.22 percent, pushing the spread over German benchmarks to a euro-era high of over 330 bps. The equivalent French spread pushed 16 bps wider at 179 bps, before retreating to 169 bps.

"Belgium has been the funny one ... it was supposed to be the next weakest after Spain. Because euro zone problems are bigger than Belgium no-one worried about it but with the banking collapse and now the issues over that, people are taking Belgium seriously," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"If the negative news continues you can see a gradual yield widening (towards Italian and Spanish levels) over the next three or four weeks." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)