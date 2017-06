LONDON Nov 23 German Bund futures fell a full point on Wednesday, extending losses after one of Germany's worst bond auctions in the euro era raised concerns the debt crisis was beginning to threaten even the region's benchmark debt issuer.

The December Bund future hit a session low of 136.25, down a full point on the day. Cash 10-year Bund yields rose almost 10 basis points to 2.014 percent, rising back above 2 percent for the first time since Nov. 18. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)