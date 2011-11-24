LONDON Nov 24 German Bunds extended
losses on Thursday one day after a disappointing bond sale
sparked fears the debt crisis was taking a toll on the euro
zone's power house, but cheaper bond prices could lure investors
back into the perceived safe-haven asset.
Market participants would keep an eye on a meeting of
leaders from France, Germany and Italy in Strasbourg, where they
are due to discuss new Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's
planned reforms, as well as the bloc's overall strategy for
dealing with the crisis.
Ten-year German government bond yields hit
their highest level in nearly a month at 2.12 percent in early
trade and one trader said they would be looking to buy when
yields reached 2.15 percent.
"I still think Bunds go up when it all goes wrong. There's
going to be more market stress before Bunds can sell off
aggressively I think," the trader said.
The German Bund future extended the previous day's
losses, falling 66 ticks to 135.15. On Wednesday, it slumped 144
ticks as the German debt agency could not find buyers for almost
half of its 6 billion euro bond sale.
Trade was expected to be thinner than usual, with the U.S.
Treasury market closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)